Sea Harrier war plane museum opened in Visakhapatnam

The war plane which was decommissioned by the Indian Navy, was brought from Goa with all the artefacts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the Sea Harrier Museum on the beach road, initiated by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) here on Thursday.

The war plane which was decommissioned by the Indian Navy, was brought from Goa with all the artefacts, to provide added attraction to the visitors of the Kursura Submarine Museum and TU-142 aircraft museum in the vicinity.

Earlier, Jagan unveiled the YSR statue at the YSR ACA-VDCA stadium and also inaugurated the Andhra Premier League season 2 tournament at the venue in Pothina Mallayya Palem.

This was followed by the opening of indoor sports arena complex constructed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation at MVP Colony at a cost of about Rs. 20 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones for a Fish Landing Centre at Bheemunipatnam and Kapu Bhavan at Yendada during the afternoon visit.

