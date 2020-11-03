SEC plans e-voting facility for Covid patients in GHMC polls

State Election Commission wanted the IT Department to come up with software as per the guidelines and present a demonstration at the earliest

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi said e-voting will be facilitated for those under quarantine due to Covid-19, senior citizens and to government employees enrolled under GHMC limits and working on election duty during the GHMC elections.

This is being planned under experimental basis and all technical aspects, especially registration process for e-voting, the secrecy of voting are being discussed with the IT Department and Centre for Good Governance, he said during a meeting here on Monday.

The State Election Commission wanted the IT Department to come up with software as per the guidelines and present a demonstration at the earliest.

Based on the success of e-voting in GHMC elections, there are plans to facilitate the similar option for voters in the forthcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections, he said.

