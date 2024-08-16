Secrecy over MLCs oath taking ceremony in Telangana

Sources said with the Supreme Court clearing the nomination of the two under Governor's quota to the Telangana Legislative Council, the Chief Minister wanted them to take oath without losing any time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: There was an element of secrecy surrounding the oath taking ceremony for the two new MLCs – M Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan, which took place on Friday morning.

Sources said with the Supreme Court clearing the nomination of the two under Governor’s quota to the Telangana Legislative Council, the Chief Minister wanted them to take oath without losing any time. It was only during the Governor’s At Home, Kodandaram and Khan were told to go to the Council by 9.30 a.m. on Friday to take oath.

Hence, the news about them taking oath broke only after they took oath on Friday morning. This sudden development left many in the Congress party surprised. The duo were nominated under governor’s quota in January. However, their swearing in was postponed due to cases being filed in the High Court by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were present on the occasion.