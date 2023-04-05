Secunderabad: ACS Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony to be inaugurated on Thursday

The ACS Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, spread over a land parcel of 0.5 acres and comprising of 48 dwelling units, has been built by the GHMC with a budget of Rs 3.36 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

ACS Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Secunderabad MLA T Padma Rao Goud, on Thursday, will inaugurate the ‘ACS Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony’ located in the Secunderabad constituency.

The housing colony, spread over a land parcel of 0.5 acres and comprising of 48 dwelling units, has been built by the GHMC with a budget of Rs 3.36 crore. The dwelling units are spread over five blocks and have been built in G+3 pattern. With a plinth area of 560 sft, the cost of each dwelling unit is Rs 7 lakh apart from Rs 75,000, which is the cost of infrastructure for each unit.

The infrastructure provided includes CC roads, sewerage system, external electrification and two drinking water sumps.

Also Read Hyderabad: 2BHK housing colony in Old Marredpally to be inaugurated on Mar 3