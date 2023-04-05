Secunderabad: ACS Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony to be inaugurated on Thursday

The ACS Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, spread over a land parcel of 0.5 acres and comprising of 48 dwelling units, has been built by the GHMC with a budget of Rs 3.36 crore
Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Secunderabad MLA T Padma Rao Goud, on Thursday, will inaugurate the ‘ACS Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony’ located in the Secunderabad constituency.
The housing colony, spread over a land parcel of 0.5 acres and comprising of 48 dwelling units, has been built by the GHMC with a budget of Rs 3.36 crore. The dwelling units are spread over five blocks and have been built in G+3 pattern. With a plinth area of 560 sft, the cost of each dwelling unit is Rs 7 lakh apart from Rs 75,000, which is the cost of infrastructure for each unit.
The infrastructure provided includes CC roads, sewerage system, external electrification and two drinking water sumps.