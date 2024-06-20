Secunderabad: Alpha Hotel faces penalty for obstructing inspection, violating food safety norms

Improper storage of raw meat, open dustbins, plaster flakes on ceiling found

This is the second time that the hotel has been inspected and was found to be violating several quality standards.

Hyderabad: The Food Safety Department’s task force team announced legal action against Alpha Hotel near Secunderabad railway station for hindering officials during an inspection.

“The FBO hindered the food safety officials during inspection and refused to sign the inspection report at the end. As per clause 62 of the FSS Act 2006, a case will be booked against the FBO, with a punishment of up to three months’ imprisonment and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh,” the department posted on X.

Along with improper storage of raw meat and semi-prepared food in the refrigerator, with a possibility of cross-contamination, unhygienic conditions such as open dustbins and plaster flakes on ceiling were observed.

The Alpha brand’s ice-cream and bread packets were also found without manufacturing date and batch numbers. Moreover, the kitchen premises was not fitted with proper insect-proof screen.

That said, the FSSAI licence was displayed and food handlers were found to be wearing head caps and aprons.