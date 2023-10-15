Secunderabad Club beat Satya CC by 140 runs in HCA C Division one-day league

Secunderabad Club posted 337/4 in 35 overs with the help of Anand and Rambabu’s ton.. Later, they restricted Satya CC to 197/9 in 35 overs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:58 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

CV Anand and Yesudass Joseph.

Hyderabad: CV Anand (101) and Rambabu DSP (102) slammed centuries as Secunderabad Club defeated Satya CC by 140 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Batting first, Secunderabad Club posted 337/4 in 35 overs with the help of Anand and Rambabu’s ton while Sanjeev Reddy chipped in with 52. Later, they restricted Satya CC to 197/9 in 35 overs.

Meanwhile, Sungrace’s Ishan scalped six wickets for 19 to bowl his side to a seven-wicket win over Royal CC. Meanwhile, Yesudas Joseph scalped five wickets and hit 58 as his side MP Blues got the better of Anu CC by 217 runs.

Boys Town’s Syed Asrar Ahmed bowled his side to 10-wicket victory over PPMCC with a 5/44 bowling figures while Sai Vamshi scalped five wickets for 29 in Victory CC’s three-wicket win over Team Kun.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league: Secunderabad Club 337/4 in 35 overs (Rambabu DSP 102, CV Anand 101, Sanjeev Reddy 52) bt Satya CC 197/9 in 35 overs; Kakatiya CC 295/7 in 40 overs (Sai Lakshma 55, Veerla Ravi 71) bt RJCC 142 in 35.5 overs (Rahul Tapadia 4/28); Ranga Reddy Dist 85 in 30.3 overs (Sameer Nihal K 3/16, M Midun 3/16) lost to Lucky XI 89/0 in 15 overs (Murali Krishna 52 no); MP Blues CC 337/9 in 41.1 overs (Somasani Raju 72, Yesudas Joseph 58, Vijay Kumar 105, Charan Teja P 4/69) bt Anu CC 120 in 17.2 overs (Yesudas Joseph 5/31); Royal CC 95 in 30.2 overs (Ishan 6/19) lost to Sungrace CC 97/3 in 12.5 overs; PPMCC 101 in 22.4 overs (Syed Asrar Ahmed 5/44) lost to Boys Town 104/0 in 11.1 overs (Venu Madhav 69 no); Team Kun 138 in 31 overs (Sai Vamshi 5/29) lost to Victory CC 141/7 in 39.2 overs (Pradyumna 3/35); Shalimar XI 169 in 36 overs (Smaran Tushar 3/40) lost to St Andrews 170/5 in 33.5 overs.

