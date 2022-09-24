RPF constable saves woman’s life at Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: A Railway Protection Force constable saved the life of a woman who slipped while trying to board a train at Secunderabad railway station on Saturday evening.

According to the railway police officials, S.Surya Kumari, 35, a resident of Medchal was trying to board the Godavari Express around 5.30 pm. She tried to get into the B-2 coach of the train while it was on the move. She slipped and was being dragged, when constable Viswajeet Kumar who was on train escort duty noticed it and rushed to her rescue. Another lady constable, Komal got the train stopped.

“Viswajeet sustained injury on his leg in the process. He was shifted to the hospital. The woman later boarded the train along with her husband,” said RPF officials.

Speaking to press persons, Viswajeet said he was on escort duty in the train when he noticed the woman falling down while attempting to catch a moving train and being dragged along. “I immediately got down and pulled her out,” he said.

The woman thanked the Railway Protection Force personnel for saving her life.