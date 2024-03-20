TSNAB, Shadnagar police seize Rs. 23 crore in assets tied to drug case

The police identified the properties acquired by them with the alleged ill-gotten money.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with Shadnagar police seized properties worth Rs. 23 crore belonging to two persons who were arrested in connection with a drug case last year. The properties include open plots, buildings, agriculture lands, cars and also bank accounts.

Last December, the TSNAB caught two persons Golla Ramesh, an excise constable of Kamareddy excise station, and Gundumalla Venkataiah of Shadnagar and a native of Shabad, Ranga Reddy district, for allegedly selling Alprazolam to people and illegally gaining money.

“The properties were bought by the suspects through the money received through illegally trading in Alprazolam. After obtaining permission the properties were seized,” said TSNAB Director Sandeep Shandilya.

The said properties are freezed u/s 68 (F) of NDPS Act by SHO, Shadnagar PS.