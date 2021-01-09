Seed godown inaugurated at PJTSAU

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: A modular seed godown at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) was inaugurated by PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Prof V Praveen Rao on Friday. The godown was set up at the Seed Research and Technology Centre in Rajendra Nagar with a cost of Rs 23.27 lakh, a press release said. The PJTSAU said that various works worth Rs 2.27 crore were inaugurated by the VC. Prof Rao commenced a Lab-cum office building which was constructed in the Agroforestry Department with a cost of Rs 82.40 lakh and a state-of-the-art gate complex that was established with a cost of Rs 1.22 crore. PJTSAU registrar Dr S Sudhir Kumar, Director of Research Jagadeeshwar, members of the governing body, varsity officials, scientists and staff also participated.

