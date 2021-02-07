Segera fancied for Mysuru feature

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Mysuru: The PC Tejaswi-trained Segera is fancied to win the PM Channabasavanna Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

Selections:

1. She’s Beauty, 1, Coorg General 2, Many Moons 3

2. Time Always 1, Country’s Pace 2, Smart Signs 3

3. Surprise Package 1, Tough Sussex 2, Swiss Bay 3

4. Dagobert 1, Royal Command 2, Vijaya Miracle 3

5. Escape Plan 1, Time Traveller 2, Arak 3

6. Segera 1, Golden Hind 2, Brabourne 3

7. Ashwa Vikrant 1, Square The Circle 2, Make My Way 3

8. Dallas 1, Lord Commander 2, Travieso 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Vikrant.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

