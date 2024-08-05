Selfie death: Polytechnic student from Peddapalli feared dead after falling into Gundala waterfall in Asifabad

Sangi Rushi Aditya (20), a polytechnic final year student from Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, fell into the water from a view point when he was attempting to take a selfie around 6 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 11:34 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 20-year-old polytechnic student from Peddapalli district was feared dead after he fell into the Gundala waterfalls while trying to take a selfie at the spot on Monday evening.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector Chunchu Ramesh said Sangi Rushi Aditya (20), a polytechnic final year student from Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, fell into the water from a view point when he was attempting to take a selfie around 6 pm. He and four friends were visiting the waterfall at the time of the incident.

Locals informed the police about the incident. Parents of the student were arriving at Gundala village while police were still making efforts to trace him.