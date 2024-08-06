| Selfie Death Polytechnic Student Who Fell In Asifabads Gundala Waterfalls Yet To Be Traced

Selfie death: Polytechnic student who fell in Asifabad’s Gundala waterfalls yet to be traced

Twenty-year-old Sangi Rushi Aditya from Godavarikhani town in Peddapalli fell into water from a view point when he was attempting to take a selfie on Monday around 6 pm.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A polytechnic student from Peddapalli district who fell in a pond of Gundala waterfalls at remote Gundala village in Tiryani mandal was yet to be traced on Tuesday.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector Ch Ramesh said that the student was not found in a 15-feet depth pond of the waterfalls when police along with expert divers searched for about 10 hours. The search operation would be continued on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Sangi Rushi Aditya from Godavarikhani town in Peddapalli fell into water from a view point when he was attempting to take a selfie on Monday around 6 pm. He along with his four friends from Godavarikhani were visiting the scenic spot at the time of the incident.

Due to recent heavy rains, the picturesque waterfall has come alive attracting nature lovers and picnickers from not only this district, but also neighboring Peddapalli, Jagtial and Nirmal districts. It is touted as Bahubali waterfalls for water cascading down from a height of 150 feet.