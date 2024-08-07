| Asifabad Body Of Polytechnic Student Who Fell Into Waterfall Traced

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 05:09 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The body of a polytechnic student from Peddapalli district, who fell into a pond of the Gundala waterfalls in Gundala village of Tiryani mandal on Monday evening, was traced on Wednesday.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector Ch Ramesh said the body of 20-year-old Sangi Rushi Aditya from Godavarikhani town in Peddapalli was found during a search operation that resumed on Wednesday.

Five expert divers were used to find the body. The search operation began on Tuesday morning.

Aditya fell into water from a view point when he was attempting to take a selfie on Monday around 6 pm.

He along with his four friends from Godavarikhani were visiting the scenic spot at the time of the incident.