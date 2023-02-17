Seminar on ‘Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India’ concludes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: A national seminar on ‘Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India’ was held at College of Defence Management (CDM) Secunderabad on February 16 and 17.

Vice Admiral Anil Chopra PVSM AVSM (Retd)) chairing the session with theme “Strategic Imperatives for India- A Framework for 2035”, alluded to the emerging contestation in the Indo-Pacific while Lt Gen Vinod G Khandare, PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd), gave valuable insights on “A Grand Strategy for India over the Next Decade”.

Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC (Retd), spoke on “Military Strategy for a three front scenario”, drawing lessons from the past and recent conflicts, strategic significance of the Indian Oceanic Region, geo-economics and emphasized on capability development to protect national interests.

V Adm Chopra (Retd) summed up the proceedings highlighting the need for higher financial outlays for defence and importance of deterrence underlying that there is no substitute for military hard power.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhuri, Chief of the Air Staff gave his concluding remarks in his valedictory address thanking all the eminent speakers for insights provided and exhorted the participants to study the sub themes further and develop deeper understanding of the theme ‘Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India’.