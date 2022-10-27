Seminar on ‘Study Abroad’ to be organized at Moinabad

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing a seminar on Study Abroad at Joginpally B.R.Engineering college, Moinabad on Friday.
The theme of the event is “ Turning Point, Study abroad : Preparing for Global Careers”, which will give insights on overseas education.
Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President, Y–Axis coaching will share his views on Study Aboard with the students of JBREC. Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar. Dr.B.Venkata Ramana Reddy, Principal of JBREC will be part of the session.