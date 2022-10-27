| Whats On In Hyderabad This Weekend

What’s on in Hyderabad this weekend

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: The weekend is coming up, and all that’s interesting happening in Hyderabad has been lined up for you. From flea markets to open mics, here’s the weekend packed with a few amazing events, so take your pick and indulge.

Learn to ride the Enfield in just two days, Ladies!

Enfield Riders, a travel company that focuses on road-trips undertaken on motorbikes, is holding a 12-hour motorcycle coaching camp for women in the city for two days.

When: October 29 & 30, From 8 am to 2 pm.

Registrations: For venue, and registrations, contact 9821688770 or visit https://www.enfieldriders.com/women-motorcycle-coaching

Stop, shop and party at the ‘Spookiest Flea Market’

With Halloween around the corner, gear up for the Halloween edition of the flea market, ‘The Carnival’. The spooky evening will engage you with a concert with the live band ‘Varnam’ and DJ Prithvi Sai.

When: October 29, from 3 pm onwards.

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet.

Registrations: Visit https://insider.in/the-carnival-halloween-edition-oct29-2022/event to book your tickets.

Celebrate the weekend night with these Indie films

It’s a celebration for movie buffs in the city as the ‘Indie Film Night’ organised by Unekha will be airing eight independent, youthful films from eclectic genres — Horror, comedy, drama, and more — for the price of one ticket.

Where: Aaromale café, Film Nagar

When: October 29, from 8 pm onwards

Registrations: For further details and tickets, visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/events-hyderabad

Join the open-mic at Pause for Perspective

As mental health awareness month comes to an end, Pause for Perspective is up for a one-of-its-kind open mic session, which allows people to share their lived experiences of mental health struggles in any form of expression.

When: October 30, 3 pm

Where: Pause for Perspective, Begumpet

Have a gala time at ‘Sunday Soul Sante’

The day-long Sunday flea market bridges the entertainment and retail space in India by bringing people, products, artisans, and performers from different walks. The city’s 11th edition of Sunday Soul Sante will showcase a variety of crafts, food, fashion, accessories, pottery, entertainment, and many more.

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar

When: October 30, 11 am to 10 pm

Registrations: Look out for tickets at https://insider.in/sunday-soul-sante-hyderabad-oct30-2022/event

Walk through the history

Explore the remains of Qutb Shahi highway infrastructure and beautiful masjid and serai complexes as you join the ‘Karwan Heritage Walk’, Karwan, organised by The Deccan Archive.

When: October 30, 8.30 am

Where: One of the oldest highway towns of Golconda – Karwan.

Registrations: Visit https://www.thedeccanarchive.in/event-details/karwan-heritage-walk