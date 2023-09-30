Senior diplomat Dr. Ausaf Sayeed retires

An IFS officer of 1989 batch, who served in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Denmark, United States of America, Seychelles and Yemen in various capacities.He served as Regional Passport Officer in Hyderabad in 1990s also.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Jeddah: A renowned Hyderabadi, senior diplomat, Secretary for Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs in MEA, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, retired on Saturday, ending his 33-year-long career in the foreign service.

Dr. Sayeed played a crucial role in strengthening Indo – Saudi Relations. He was also actively involved in arranging the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to New Delhi following the G-20 summit in New Delhi.

Speaking with ‘Telangana Today’ over the phone on his last day, Saturday, in the office, veteran diplomat commented he has been part of ushering a new era into Indo-Saudi relations. Also, said that he has received warm affection from the Indian Diaspora.

He served as Regional Passport Officer in Hyderabad in 1990s also.

Dr. Sayeed is known as a people’s diplomat in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and USA where he served.

He was also instrumental in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Yoga between India and Saudi Arabia, the first such agreement signed by any Islamic nation with India. He is the one who brought categories in Indian Haj pilgrims.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed is a Hadhrami Arab, also commonly known as Chaush, by descent belonging to a respectable family of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi as the new Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the Ministry by replacing Dr. Ausaf Sayeed. Pardeshi was Special Secretary of G-20 operations.