Senior gynaecologist Dr Mahalakshmi passes away in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Senior gynaecologist and former Superintendent of Sultan Bazar Government Maternity Hospital, Dr Mahalakshmi has passed away in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Dr Mahalakshmi was not only a reputed teacher but also was a proven administrator and is well known for strengthening maternal health care services in Area Hospitals. During combined Andhra Pradesh, she was the Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (APVVP) and was instrumental in establishing standard and tested treatment protocols for pregnant women.

“She also took keen interest in psychiatry. In fact, she helped us a lot in the functioning and guidance of the Psychiatric Society. It’s a great loss to the medical community,” president, Indian Psychiatric Society, Telangana State Branch, Dr V George Reddy, said.

Dr Mahalakshmi is survived by Dr Raghurami Reddy, who is former Principal of Osmania Medical College and one of the founding members of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), son and granddaughter.

The senior office bearers of IPS- Telangana State Branch including Dr Kishan, Dr Sridhar Raju, Dr Keshav Rao, Dr Uma Shankar, Dr Ashok Reddy, Dr Vishal Akula, Dr Pavan and Dr Phanikanth conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.