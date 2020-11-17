Senior IPS officers to tour Gajwel constituency

IPS officers will examine the forest rejuvenation work done at Komatibanda near Gajwel including a the Water Filter bed built under Mission Bhagiratha and Integrated Market

Siddipet: As many as 60 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officials working in Telangana State will tour Gajwel Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Wednesday to study various developmental works taken up in the constituency by the Chief Minister.

Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy and Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis, who inspected various places in Gajwel constituency on Tuesday, instructed the officials to make all arrangements for the IPS officer’s visit.

The IPS officers will examine the forest rejuvenation work done by the Telangana forest department at Komatibanda near Gajwel including a the Water Filter bed built under Mission Bhagiratha and Integrated Market at Gajwel town. Later, they will visit Kondapochamma Sagar Project and other key developmental projects in the constituency. They will also make a visit to Forest College and Research Institute at Mulugu, R&R Colony at Tunkibollaram, Singaipally Reserve Forest, Singaipally Reserve Forest Block and many others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the forest department has planted over 30 varieties of fruit bearing saplings in Komatibanda reserve forest area, where the rejuvenation of forest was taken up to retreat the monkeys into forest again.

Saying that many elected representatives including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials from across the nation have made visits to Komatibanda, Venkatrami Reddy said that the Chief Minister wanted the IPS officers to have a glimpse of the work done by him in Gajwel. Divisional Forest Officer, Ch Sridhar, RDO, Vijayendar Reddy, ACP, Narayana and others were present.

