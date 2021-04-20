Senior journalist Amarnath passes away

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of senior journalist and Press Council of India former member K Amarnath.

By | Published: 4:06 pm

Hyderabad: Senior journalist K Amarnath passed away at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here on Tuesday. He was tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at NIMS for the last 10 days. He served in various vernaculars newspapers and magazines during his long stint in print media.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of senior journalist and Press Council of India former member K Amarnath. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Eatala Rajender, legislators and Parliament members, along with several journalists and also officials, have condoled the death of Amarnath. His funeral rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .