Senior Nationals Tennis Championship: Settu, Radha crowned champions

In the 65 age category final, Settu defeated Demonam 6-3, 6-3 while Radha downed NC Ashok Reddy 6-4,6-4 to clinch 70 age category for top honours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

In the 65 age category final, Settu defeated Demonam 6-3, 6-3 while Radha downed NC Ashok Reddy 6-4,6-4 to clinch 70 age category for top honours

Hyderabad: S Settu and K Radha Krishna Murthy emerged champions in the 65 and 75 age category singles at the GVK AISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Championship at LB stadium, Fateh Maidan Tennis Complex, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the 65 age category final, Settu defeated Demonam 6-3, 6-3 while Radha downed NC Ashok Reddy 6-4,6-4 to clinch 70 age category for top honours.

Finals: Singles: 65 : S Settu bt Demonam 6-3, 6-3; 70 : K Radha Krishna Murthy bt NC Ashok Reddy 6-4,6-4; Semifinals: Singles: 35 :Dr S Patnaik bt ND Vijay Anand 6-4, 6-2; Kannan Settu bt Eashwar Sai 7-6(7-4), 6-4; 45 : Armugamm bt MD Waheed 6-1,6-0; R Mani Kandan bt MVLN Raju 6-1,6-1; 55 : V Srinivas Reddy bt Biswajit 4-6, 6-0 (10-5); Lagapati Sridhar 7-5, 7-5; Doubles:35 : Kannan Seth/Vijay Anand bt Chakradar/Dr Ashwin 6-1, 6-1; Vijay Varma/Eshwar Sai bt Dilip Kumar/Nadhusudan 7-5, 6-4.