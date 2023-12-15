Senior Nationals Tennis Championship: Settu, Deonam in summit clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: S Settu downed Sanyasi Raju 6-4, 6-4 to enter the final in the 65 men’s singles clash at the GVK AISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Championship, at the Fateh Maidan Tennis Complex, LB Stadium in Hyderabad in Friday.

He will take on Deonam who downed Manmadha Rao 7-6(9-7), 6-1 in the other semifinal.

Results: Quarterfinals: 35 : DR S Patnaik bt Chakradhar Ancha 6-3,6-2; ND Vijay Anand bt Viyaj Varma 6-4,6-1; Eshwar Sai bt Sunil Hary 6-3,4-3 (Conc); Kannan Settu bt DRC Kiron 6-2,6-2; 45 : M Armugam bt G Ramesh 6-1,6-3; MD Waheed bt MS Kiran 6-1,6-0; MVLN Raju bt K Venkata Narayana Murthy 6-2,6-2; R Mani Kandan bt K Sampath Kumar 6-1,6-1;

45 Doubles: Armugam/KVN Murthy bt Ramesh Balu Soumtry/PN Raju 6-2,6-4; MD Waheed/Mahesh bt R Shankar Nayudu/K Sampath Kumar 6-4,6-4; Srinath U/Manish Dudgundi bt Uday Y/Vijar Rai 6-4,6-4; MVLN Raju/Sanjay Dhardba bt Shaik Saleem/G Ramesh 6-2,6-2; 55 : V Srinivas Reddy bt BG Nagesh 6-3,6-0; Biswajit Roy bt Mohamod Riza 6-3,6-2; Lagadparti Sridhar bt D Sudhakar Reddy 6-0; S Meghanathan bt RS Rawat 6-4,6-2;

Doubles: Paul Mohan/Ravi Shankar bt SS Rath/Nagenra Babu 4-6,6-2,(10-6); Joji Reddy/Chinni Sudhakar bt Mini Krishna Reddy/M Shekar 6-4,6-0; MV Swamy/Dr Ajay bt Raganth Kumar/K Mahavishnu 6-0,6-1; Anand Sooop/T Srinivas bt Biswajith Roy/BG Nagesh 6-2,6-3; Lagadapati Sridhar/Ramreddy bt Meganatahn/P Sudhakar 6-0,6-4; A Venkateshwarulu/Vijay Babu bt Kesava Prasad/ Shafiullah 6-1,2-6,(10-6); SK Sallem/Shankar Anna bt D Suresh Kumar/Pandb Das 6-1,6-1; V Srinivas Reddy/Shankar Reddy bt Dharmar Jain/Dr Pramod Kumar 6-2,6-0;

65 Singles: Semis: S Settu bt Sanyasi Raju 6-4,6-4; Deonam bt Manmadha Rao 7-6(9-7),6-1;

Doubles: Quarters: S Sethu /GV Sanyasi Raju bt V Ravi Kumar/Azeem Khan 7-5,6-0; V Partha Sarathi/Abdul Razaq bt Ravicharan/G Chandra Shekar 7-5,6-0; V Dhannja Yallu/S Manmadha Rao 6-1,6-3; V Gajapathy/Phal Chandra bt 6-7(7-3),6-3,(11-9);

70 Singles: Semis: K Radha Krishna Murty bt DS Rao 6-0,6-0; N C Ashok Reddy bt Sai Ram Babu;

70 Doubles: Quarters: K Rahda Kirshna Murty/Dr Subhakar Reddy bt KSR Mohan Rao/PK Patnaik 6-2,6-2; Sai Ram Babu/Dr Chandra Shekar bt Adishesha Reddy/DS Rao 6-3,6-2; VAS Naidu/BG Rao bt BA Prasad/DSN Raju 6-3,6-2; NC Askhok Reddy/Ram Babu bt Raja Ratnam/Mahan Mohan 7-5,6-2.