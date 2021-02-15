Senior pulmonologist from Hyderabad honoured

Dr Pradyut Waghray was elected for FRCP in recognition of his academic achievements, professional and research activities in the field of pulmonary medicine

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: Senior pulmonologist from Hyderabad, Dr Pradyut Waghray has secured the prestigious Fellowship of Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London. Dr. Waghrey was elected in recognition of his academic achievements, professional and research activities in the field of pulmonary medicine, and contribution to the profession.

The selection of Dr Waghray for FRCP was reviewed and ratified at the latest council meeting of Royal College of Physicians (RCP) in London. The pulmonologist will be formally joining the network of consultants and specialist doctors of RCP at a fellowship ceremony to be held in London.

At present, Dr. Waghray is professor and head of the department of pulmonary medicine at SVS Medical College, Mahabubnagar and a senior consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. He is also MD for Kunal Institute of Medical Specialities.

Dr. Waghray, an honorary pulmonologist to the Armed Forces of India, is also a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians (FCCP) USA, Associate member of the Royal College of Physicians London UK, Member of the British Thoracic Society UK, Gold Member of the European Respiratory Society.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .