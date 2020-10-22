Separate barracks for women cops in every police station in Karimnagar: CP

Advising the women officers to develop self-confidence, he asked them to discharge duties on par with male police.

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy said separate barracks for women police would be arranged to help them change dress or take rest in every police station in commissionerate limits.

Informing that it will be implemented in commissionerate headquarters from Friday onwards, CP asked heads of all police stations to send proposals to set up separate barracks for women police since the government was ready to sanction funds for it. Kamalasan Reddy conducted a separate meeting with women officials working in different cadres in police commissionerate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said women officers working in different cadres should be ready mentally and physically to face all kinds of situations. Advising the women officers to develop self-confidence, he asked them to discharge duties on par with male police. Women working in different cadres would be provided opportunities depending upon their abilities, he said and asked them to utilize the opportunity.

Remembering the bravery act by a woman pilot during Kargil war, Kamalasan Reddy said women officers should go ahead without any fear. It is not possible to achieve something if they drown boundaries to their activities, and they should recognize. They would get recognition when only they got success by facing challenges. CP appreciated women police for getting police job by competing with thousands of people and choosing police department to serve the people. Stating that nothing was impossible, he said women should strive hard with commitment to achieve their goals.

It was necessary to maintain physical and mental fitness and women should make exercise a part in their daily life. Talking about SHE teams, he informed them to change its members for every three months. Women SIs, ASIs, Constables and Home guards, who have done excellent performance in their duties, would be given rewards every month.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .