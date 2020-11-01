Setback to BJP as prominent leader joins TRS

Kamalakar Reddy, who had sought the BJP ticket, revolted against BJP leadership after the party decided to field M Raghunandan Rao and levelled serious allegations against the BJP nominee.

Siddipet: In a major blow to the BJP just two days ahead of the Dubbak by-election, party leader Thota Kamalakar Reddy joined the TRS in Dubbak on Sunday in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar Reddy said he and his supporters will work under the leadership of Harish Rao to ensure that the TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha gets one lakh majority. Over 500 followers of Kamalakar Reddy also joined the TRS.