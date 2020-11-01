Setback to BJP as prominent leader joins TRS

Siddipet: In a major blow to the BJP just two days ahead of the Dubbak by-election, party leader Thota Kamalakar Reddy joined the TRS in Dubbak on Sunday in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao.
Kamalakar Reddy, who had sought the BJP ticket, revolted against BJP leadership after the party decided to field M Raghunandan Rao and levelled serious allegations against the BJP nominee.
Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar Reddy said he and his supporters will work under the leadership of Harish Rao to ensure that the TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha gets one lakh majority. Over 500 followers of Kamalakar Reddy also joined the TRS.
Harish Rao has said several leaders and hordes of BJP workers joined the TRS since they were impressed by the developmental work carried out by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS government. “BJP workers are quitting the party because they are hurt by the false propaganda being carried out by their leaders during the Dubbak by-poll campaign,” he said.
