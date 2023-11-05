Seven arrested for gambling in Adilabad

Cash Rs 13,680 and four mobile phones were seized from their possession.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Adilabad: Seven persons were arrested for allegedly involving in the banned gambling at Yapalguda village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Sunday. Cash Rs 13,680 and four mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Adilabad Rural Inspector D Sainath said that Kodapa Bheemrao, Narsing, Ashok, Thate Narsaiah, Thota Ravinder, Goru Ravinder and Ambati Swamy were held while indulging in the act at a secluded place following a tip. A case was registered against the seven and investigations got underway.