Seven bridges over Musi to resolve traffic congestion and enhance road connectivity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Addressing decades-old commuting issues in the eastern and southern parts of the city, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday laid foundation stones for the construction of seven bridges over the river Musi.

To resolve traffic congestion and enhance road connectivity, the State government has resolved to build a total of 14 bridges over Musi at an estimated cost of Rs. 545 crore.

Work for five of those bridges has been taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) after a thorough study of the requirements and future traffic projections.

Built at a cost of Rs. 168 crore, bridges between Uppal Bhagayath and the south bank of Musi River, Manchirevula and Narsingi, Pratap Singaram and Gowrelli village, along with two others at Budvel IT Park will come up by the end of 2024.

The MA&UD Minister highlighted that these bridges would be unique in themselves and different from one another in design aspects and said that these would be the next favorite for film shootings after Durgam Cheruvu.

While all five bridges are four-lane roads, the Uppal Bhagayath and Pratapa Singaram bridges will be 210 meters wide.

Moosarambagh to Amberpet bridge

In addition to the five bridges that are being built by the HMDA, GHMC is constructing one other bridge over Musi between Moosarambagh and Amberpet at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore.

The minister laid the foundation for this in the presence of MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and others.

This six-lane bridge with an overall length of 220 meters and width of 29.5 meters will have a 20 meters carriageway along with 3.5 meters footpath on either side. It will have two abutments and four piers to support the structure.

This new bridge will ensure commute irrespective of weather conditions and will ease traffic woes for motorists traveling between areas near OU, Amberpet, and Moosarambagh.

Fathullaguda to Peerzadiguda bridge

After the inauguration of a 4.47 km link road from Central Ground Water Board near Fathullaguda to Peerzadiguda last year, another bridge on that route is being built by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL).

To be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 52 crore, this bridge will connect the Central Ground Water Board to important areas such as Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Uppal, and Warangal National Highway.

The travel distance of the commuters will be reduced from 9 km to 4 km, whereas the travel time will come down from 21 minutes to 10 minutes.