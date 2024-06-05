Seven buffaloes electrocuted in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 04:16 PM

Mahabubabad: Seven buffaloes were electrocuted in Kuravi mandal of the district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the buffaloes were grazing near Muthyalamma tank, when they accidentally came into contact with a electricity wire that snapped had fell on the ground due to rain. All the cattle died on the spot.

The owner of the buffaloes, K Mallaiah, blamed the power officials for the death of his cattle and demanded the government to pay compensation.