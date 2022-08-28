Seven gates of Srisailam dam lifted

File Photo Irrigation department officials opened the gates since the inflows were increasing hourly. The dam was receiving inflows of 2.43 lakh cusecs from Priyadharshini Jurala Project and Sunkesula barrage.

Hyderabad: For the second time in the monsoon, the Irrigation department officials on Sunday lifted seven gates of Srisailam dam up to 10 feet height to release 1.96 lakh cusecs of water downstream to Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP).

They opened the gates since the inflows were increasing hourly. The dam was receiving inflows of 2.43 lakh cusecs from Priyadharshini Jurala Project (PJP) and Sunkesula barrage.

Around 63,000 cusecs of water was being released for generating power through right and left hydropower stations. While maintaining the project’s full water storage capacity of 215 TMC, the officials are releasing water received from the upstream and catchment areas.