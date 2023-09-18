Seven held for converting people to Christianity

In the last nine months, around 90 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly converting villagers to Christianity.

By IANS Published Date - 08:45 AM, Mon - 18 September 23

Representational Image.

Rae Bareli: The police have arrested seven people for allegedly converting people to Christianity by luring them with promises of “good food and English education” in Uttar Pardesh‘s Rae Bareli.

The arrests were made on Sunday evening. Those arrested have been identified as Ram Ratan Shankar, Laxmi Shankar, Rajendra Sewak, Pawan Kishan, Rahul Prasad, Virendra Lal and Akhilesh Kumar.

Lalganj SHO Shiv Shankar Sing, said that one Pitambar Kumar of Bindaganj had informed UP112 that Ram Ratan Shankar had organised a prayer at his residence on Sunday and was luring innocent villagers to embrace Christianity by offering them good food and English education.

“A team reached the residence of Ram Ratan to find that they were organizing a prayer and over a dozen villagers were participating. They were being given religious sermons along with booklets and pamphlets while they were being persuaded to convert,” the police said.

