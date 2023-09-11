| Girl Drowns While Bathing In Swollen Rivulet In Up

Girl drowns while bathing in swollen rivulet in UP

By PTI Published Date - 02:42 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Deoria: A nine-year-old girl drowned while taking a bath in a swollen rivulet here, police said on Monday.

The girl was identified as Divya Chauhan of Karmaha village under the Gauri Bazaar police station area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Raju Singh said the girl had gone to take a bath in Majhna nullah on Sunday evening but drowned after she slipped into deep waters.

The body was fished out and handed over to the girl’s family members after post-mortem examination, he said.