Seven-year old girl dies of snake bite in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Nirmal: A seven-year-old girl, Nitya, died of snake bite at Hampoli (K) village in Bhainsa mandal on Sunday night.

Locals said Nitya was bitten by a venomous snake while she was asleep along with her parents around 2 am. She was rushed to a private hospital in Bhainsa town, where she died while undergoing treatment.

The snake had slithered into the bed sheet and bit her. The parents killed the snake immediately.