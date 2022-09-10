Teenage girl dies of snake bite in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenage girl died due to snake bite at Balapur on the city outskirts on Friday.

Afreen Begum (17), a resident of Green City in Balapur, was asleep in the house when she felt a stinging sensation on her hand. She immediately informed her family members, who rushed her to Osmania General Hospital. The doctors said she was bitten by a snake and admitted her. However, she passed away while under treatment.

A case under Section 174 (suspicious death) was registered and investigation is on.