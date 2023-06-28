Seventh Bharat Gaurav train commences journey from Secunderabad

The seventh Bharat Gaurav ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ train commenced its journey from the Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: The seventh Bharat Gaurav ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ train commenced its journey from the Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday. The passengers cum devotees will be taken to important places like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of ninedays.

Railway officials said the train gives a unique opportunity to the rail passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit some of the most ancient and historical places in the eastern and northern part of the country. Apart from Secunderabad, the train has stoppages at Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, etc – across the two Telugu states.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train provides a great opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent and historical places without hassle of planning individual itinerary items.