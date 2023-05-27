Bharat Gaurav Train begins its 5th trip from Secunderabad station

The Bharat Gaurav train after completing four successful trips commenced its 5th trip on Saturday from Secunderabad Railway Station

By varun keval Published Date - 04:47 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Gaurav Train from South Central Railways continues to witness a huge response with the train having 100 per cent patronage from passengers.

Started as the Tourist Circuit Train providing a unique opportunity to passengers from the two Telugu States, the train after completing four successful trips commenced its 5th trip on Saturday from Secunderabad Railway Station.

Also Read SCR introduces Bharat Gaurav train to Mata Vaishno Devi

KRK Reddy, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), South Central Railway, attended the inauguration event of the 5th Bharat Gaurav Train. He inspected passengers’ onboard catering facilities and also interacted with passengers about tour package details and opinions.

In addition to Secunderabad, the train provides boarding and de-boarding facilities at Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, and other places across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Over a period of 8 nights/9 days , the rail users will be taken to spiritual places such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Different types of travel classes like Second AC, AC (1), Third AC (3), and Sleeper (7), AC and non-AC conveniences are offered to the passengers.

South Central Railway General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain expressed his happiness over the Bharat Gaurav Train receiving a tremendous response from people.

Also Read SCR introduces Bharat Gaurav train to Mata Vaishno Devi