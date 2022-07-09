Several areas inundated in Bhainsa town

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Nirmal: Low-lying areas of Bhainsa town were inundated by floods, forcing people to vacate their houses on Saturday. Vinayaknagar, Autonagar, Kubheer chowrasta, Rahul nagar and many other low-lying areas of the town were submerged due to the rains that occurred in the mandal. Rainwater entered the houses, causing inconvenience to the dwellers of these areas. Six persons were trapped in NR Garden function hall. A rescue operation was on till late evening.

A man drowned while trying to catch fish at Wanalpahad in the town. Identity of the deceased person was not established. Roads of the town were occupied by the rainwater, resulting in inconvenience to motorists. A road between Bhainsa and temple town Basar was closed due to a flooding stream at Bidirelli village.

Similarly, Gaddennavagu project situated on the outskirts of the town received copious inflows owing to the heavy rains that took place in upstream areas. The project had inflows by 50,000 cusecs and the total water level was 1.768 tmcs as against 1.852 tmcs. A total of 50,000 cusecs of water was discharged by lifting four gates. Streams were in spate, affecting the transportation system of the rural parts.

Meanwhile, Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy toured flood-affected localities in Nirmal town. He covered Shashtrinagar, Mancherial Chowrasta, Natarajnagar, Budhavarpet, Harijanawada, Doctors Lane and other parts of the district headquarters which were hit by stagnation of rainwater.e learned about the situation by speaking to officials concerned. He asked them to take steps to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Indrakaran Reddy requested the citizens to be cautious of the floods caused by continuous rains.