SFI demands justice to a BC Gurukul student injured in a clash between students

The student, D Saikiran of Chintakani mandal, studying at BC Boys Gurukul at Lakshmipuram was beaten by a fellow student in the gurukul recently

9 August 2024

Kothagudem: Due lack of monitoring by principal and staff, a student studying in a BC Gurukul broke his nose bone and was admitted to the hospital, alleged Student Federation of India (SFI) district secretary B Veerabhadram.

The student, D Saikiran of Chintakani mandal, studying at BC Boys Gurukul at Lakshmipuram was beaten by a fellow student in the gurukul recently.

His family was in dire straits as the operation required Rs 1 lakh and the family borrowed the money, which they have to repay with interest. However, the regional coordinating officer (RCO) and DCO failed to look into the matter and support the family, he said.

The housemaster and a teacher forced Saikiran to confess in writing that he had fallen down and broke his nose bone to cover up the clash between the students, Veerabhadram complained. The student’s mother also made a similar complaint in a video message to the media.

The cost of the student’s hospital expenses should be borne by the commissionerate of BC gurukuls. BC gurukul commissioner and district Collector should respond immediately and take action against those responsible for the incident and do justice to the family, the SFI leader demanded.

In BC Gurukuls students were not provided quality food and the decided menu was not followed.

Admissions were not given to poor students. Students were denied admission if they had appeared and passed supplementary exams, while admissions were given to students who were given recommendations from political leaders, he added.