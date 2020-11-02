Shadnagar encounter: Kin of slain rape accused approach SC

Relatives of four youngsters, who were killed in an alleged encounter last year, approached SC-appointed inquiry commission, asking to stop the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s film on the encounter

Hyderabad: Relatives of four youngsters, the prime suspects in the Shadnagar rape-murder and who were killed in an alleged encounter last year, approached the Supreme Court-appointed inquiry commission, asking to stop the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s film on the encounter.

The film is slated to be released by the end of this month. Relatives of the four youngsters Mohammed Arif, Jollu Naveen, Jollu Shiva and Ch Chennakeshavulu, led by advocate Kana Rajani, met the Commission members at their office on the High Court premises here on Monday.

They said the movie would cause more agony to the families of the youngsters, who were killed in an encounter on December 6 at Chatanpally village in Shadnagar, where they alleged gang-raped, murdered and then burned the body of an assistant veterinary surgeon. Rajani said the film should not be released in view of the situation of the families.

“How can the director release the film when the inquiry is still on?” she asked, adding that if necessary, they would approach the High Court to impose a ban on the release of the movie. The families also staged a demonstration in front of Varma’s office in Banjara Hills.

Earlier, the victim’s family had also approached the High Court requesting a ban on the movie and accusing the filmmaker of trying to make money out of their pain even as they were yet to come out of shock of the brutal rape and murder of their daughter. They too had staged a protest outside Varma’s office in early October.

