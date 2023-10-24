Shahid Kappor’s look from ‘Deva’ revealed, film is set to hit theatres in October 2024

Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter and Instagram handles to share the release date of his upcoming movie.
Hyderabad: In an announcement on Tuesday, actor Shahid Kapoor revealed that his much-anticipated action-packed thriller titled ‘Deva’ will be released on October 11, 2024, across India.
Renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for hits like ‘Salute’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’, is at the helm of this project. The movie also features Pooja Hegde in a prominent role.
“DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024,” he wrote on Twitter.