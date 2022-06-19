YS Sharmila to contest from Palair in next assembly elections

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:27 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

YS Sharmila Photo: IANS

Khammam: YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila has announced that she would contest for Palair seat in the next Assembly elections.

She held a meeting with the party workers and leaders at Palair on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion she noted that the party cadres have been asking her to contest from Palair and hence she decided to contest for Assembly seat.

Sharmila appealed to the people to bless her in the next elections and elect her with a huge majority. “From now onwards I am a Palair resident, not Hyderabad” she said, adding that she has no stakes in Bayyaram iron mines.