Sharwanand weds Rakshita in a grand ceremony at Leela Palace in Jaipur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Sharwanand, who was last seen in ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’ with Amala Akkineni, has tied the knot with Rakshita Reddy. The grand wedding ceremony took place at The Leela Palace in Jaipur in the presence of close friends and family.

The festivities began two days prior with mehendi, sangeet, and haldi events on June 2, followed by the ‘pellikoduku’ event on Sunday at Vikram Aditya Ballroom at the Leela Palace.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, UV Creations’ Vamshi and Vikram, Ashish, Harshith, Hanshitha from Dil Raju’s family, and many others graced the occasion.

The bride and the groom looked lovely together in their wedding outfits. While Sharwanand opted for a cream pink sherwani with jewellery, Rakshita looked elegant in a silver cream colour sari.

Sharwa and Rakshita got engaged five months ago, in January this year, in Hyderabad, which was attended by some industry bigwigs too. The couple exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony at the time. Rakshita, a software engineer by profession, belongs to a political family from Andhra Pradesh and her father Madhusudhan Reddy is a lawyer in the High Court there, while politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy happens to be her grandfather.

The wedding reception of the couple will be organised in Hyderabad on June 9.