Shehnaaz Gill kick-starts birthday celebrations at midnight with cake-cutting

Several actors and prominent personalities took to Instagram and Twitter accounts to wish her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Model and actor Shehnaaz Hill turned a year older with a cake-cutting ceremony at the stroke of midnight. She posted images and videos of the same on her social media.

Several actors and prominent personalities took to Instagram and Twitter accounts to wish her. Fans and followers have flooded the social media with wishes and blessings for the actor, who rose to fame after her appearance in ‘Bigg Boss Season 13’.

The #HBDShehnaazGill has been trending on Twitter with almost 500k posts and messages. The actor made her debut in the Punjabi film industry in 2019 with the movie ‘Kala Shah Kala’ and is all set to put her foot in Bollywood, with a Salman Khan movie this year-end.

Other than this, she is also known for starring in several song albums and Diljgit Dosanjh’s ‘Honsla Rakh’.