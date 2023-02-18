Shehzada review: Predictable melodrama with signature of South Indian film

The Telugu version had Allu Arjun in one of his career best outings and in fact in a far better performance than his national fame Pushpa.

By Abhinav Published Date - 03:59 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Shehzada has been talking point for two reasons: one that it gives young Karthik Aryan another chance to have a go the box office, secondly for the curiosity value of how the adaptation of the super hit Telugu film “AlaVaikuntapuramulo” pans out in Hindi.

The story line of the film, to the unversed is about the central character and how after decades of deprivation he enters his home to gain his legitimate place in the rich family. The intrigue is about why he was deprived in the first place, how he gets to the secret, sorts its out, clears the decks, finds his romance, his space, his riches and his parents.

Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan while had a huge challenge of having to replicate the fun-hours of the much-appreciated Ala Vaikuntapuramulo (Trivikram), he also had the task comparatively cut out for him by not having to try too hard or do too much.

The original itself plays with misplaced children and the injustice thereof. The protagonist is obvious, the extremely talented, shrewd, multi-faceted person whose faith in fate stands him in good stead.

Ala Vaikuntapuramulo depended largely on the magic of Allu Arjun. So does Shehzada work upon twin factors: how far are you willing to suspend your sense of belief and how much does Karthik Aryan help in the task.

It was always going to be difficult for Karthik Aryan to do a Allu Arjun and very easy for KritiSanon to outclass Pooja Hegde. Interestingly it is to be noted that the romance is less sexist and good that Rohit Dhawan polishes up the script a tad and Kriti as the lawyer does the rest.

The ham that often highlights these stories too is toned down including the hospital scene where more secrets than blood is spilled. Manisha Koirala in reassessing Tabu has a task on hand. Fortunately, the role does not demand too much and Manisha is not out to spoil the party. Ronit Roy as the Dad fits the bill. Sachin Khedekar as the rich patriarch unfortunately has been reduced to a prop in the first half. Rajpal Yadav comes in for a comic cameo.

The film makers must also realize that while music and songs are integral part of our films as films are a part of our being, but with a caveat of quality. When inane numbers however shot with choreographic assistance would mar a narrative if the songs are not even hummable. This mar the film. While the Telugu version had music as its core, it is sheen less with Shehzada. Loud, jarring, disturbing, unimaginative music is the undoing of the film.

Not surprisingly the film travels through the predictable melodrama which is signature of a South Indian film. Shehzada does not duck back. Now to the final question is, Karthik Aryan good enough to carry out what Allu Arjun effortlessly offered? The answer is yes.

The young actor does all he can to add credibility and energy to the film. Without having to compare him with Allu Arjun, Karthik Aryan comes out with an energized, stylized main stream interpretation of the typical Hindi film hero. That works. Since that works, the film does. Once you are willing to suspend your sanity to sit back and have some Bollywood moments, this Shehzada is just about what you can watch.