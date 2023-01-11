Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel’s ‘Indian Culinary Treasures’ to provide platform for 8 home cooks

The Indian Culinary Treasures as it is all about highlighting the beauty of our regional cuisines prepared by the home cooks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:38 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel kicks off 2023 with the ‘Indian Culinary Treasures’ hunt to recognise the home cooks from across India who create authentic and unique dishes highlighting their regional cuisine. Keeping in mind the feeling of comfort and warmth that home-cooked food provides, the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel decided to include it as part of their menu by bringing eight home cooks, who whip up eight different cuisines from eight different regions, under one roof through the ‘Indian Culinary Treasures’ initiative.

Chef Mahesh Padala, known for his innovations in F&B and also as a judge of MasterChef Telugu, will lead the Indian Culinary Treasures, along with executive chef Sanjay Rawat and food Critic Sankalp Vishnu, to identify the top home cooks during the competition. At the end, the winning home cooks will work with the Feast restaurant at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel.

Pranay Verdia, GM, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, explains: “We all grew up seeing our family members cooking for us with limited resources, but the food turns out be so delicious because they are cooking for their loved ones. We at Sheraton want to bring this love and affection accessible to our community through Indian Culinary Treasure. This entire campaign aimed at providing a platform to home cooks from across the country will go hand in hand with our brand’s vision ‘The World’s Gathering Place’.”

Chef Mahesh Padala, Cluster Director of Food & Beverages, says, “I strongly believe in this quote by Leon Rappoport – ‘Eating is more a matter of the mind than it is the body’. The Indian Culinary Treasures as it is all about highlighting the beauty of our regional cuisines prepared by the home cooks. Food has so many emotions, and binds relationships. We believe that the food makes us feel mentally and physically energised, enhanced, stimulated and recharged.”

Gathering the eight home cooks from the country under one roof is very exciting “as I will get a chance to interact with them and understand the nuances of the way they prepare their authentic dishes”, he says.

Sanjay Rawat, Executive Chef, says, “It’s so easy to grab fast food – that so many families are losing the joy of home cooking. But it’s really important that people get back to the traditional home-cooked meals for nutritional and social reasons.”