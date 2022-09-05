Shipra Neeraj on her roller coaster journey and success in the QNET Business

Shipra Neeraj's journey at QNET has been thrilling. After the roller coaster professional phase, she has found stability and great success.

Hard work, patience and determination play a key role in success. No matter how many hurdles come in someone’s way, if they stay focused on succeeding, they will achieve their goals. Shipra Neeraj is one such personality who has carved her niche in the QNET world.

Shipra has always been an ambitious person. During her childhood, Shipra was under-confident and had many self-doubts. However, as an adult, she decided to change her approach toward life and herself. Shipra Neeraj’s first transformation happened at Krishnamurti Foundation in Varanasi.

In the first two years of high school, Shipra Neeraj did her best in everything. She wanted to become a CA. However, things didn’t go as planned, and she went to Delhi to study for an MBA. Unfortunately, due to serious health issues, Shipra had to opt out of studying for an MBA. After returning home, she decided to get married and shifted to Bangalore.

It was in Bangalore where Shipra Neeraj’s life changed completely. Her husband encouraged her, and she started working at Infosys. But Shipra wanted to do something more of her own, so she started a clothing boutique called Darpan. Shipra ran Darpan for 7 years. However, when the economic gains weren’t good enough, she started working for Satya Paul, a renowned Indian fashion label.

After working for Satya Paul, Shipra Neeraj explored another career opportunity- QNET. She was introduced to the world of direct selling, a $182 billion global industry. QNET was already a phenomenon in India, and Shipra instantly got interested. Well, she calls it one of the best decisions of her life.

Shipra Neeraj’s journey at QNET has been thrilling. After the roller coaster professional phase, she has found stability and great success. When asked about her achievements, she shares, “I’ve been recognised as the diamond star, which is the highest earning rank in QNET. I was also featured in a book called, Erupt with Joy. I’ve shared the stage with Yuvraj Singh, a famous Indian cricketer, Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Arunima Sinha, the famous mountain climber.”