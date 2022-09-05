Quest for excellence must continue for State development: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said the quest for excellence must continue for the development of the State. Speaking after inaugurating a swanky integrated district office complex (IDOC) constructed in Nizamabad district, he said if the quest continues the excellence remains always. A developed nation like the US also has its problems.

“Telangana is in the forefront in the development of the country and the same must continue with commitment and unity for the overall development of the State,” he said after congratulating the staff for getting the new Collectorate office. After its formation in 2014, Telangana was rapidly progressing in all fields in the country and no State in India is within the reach of the State in various development initiatives, the Chief Minister said.

The State government constructed Nizamabad IDOC in 25 acres with an east facing facility at a cost of over Rs.53.52 crore with a built-up area of 1,59,306 sft. A State chamber with staff room and waiting hall, Collector chamber, two Additional Collectors chambers, Collector staff hall to accommodate over 20 employees, two waiting halls and a conference hall with a capacity to accommodate 32 people in each floor were provided in the IDOC

Separate record and strong rooms along with spacious work stations were also provided for the convenience of the staff in addition to a helipad, central courtyard and lawn area for public events, among other facilities. The Chief Minister earlier inaugurated the Nizamabad district TRS Bhavan at Yellammagutta.