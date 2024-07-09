Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Khup powers Sreenidi Deccan to win

Khup scored a brace in Sreenidhi Deccan’s 5-2 win over Deccan Dynamos in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League match.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 11:16 PM

Hyderabad: Khup scored a brace in Sreenidhi Deccan’s 5-2 win over Deccan Dynamos in the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League in Gymkhana football ground on Tuesday.

Results: Sreenidhi Deccan FC 5 (Khup 26’, 65’, Om 17’, Imtiyaz 70’, Wungthan 39’) bt Deccan Dynamos FC 2 (Abbas 45’, Balaji 27’).

