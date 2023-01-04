| Shivam Mavi Trends On Twitter As He Claims Four Fer On Debut

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:54 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler Shivam Mavi, who made his debut in yesterday’s T20I match, claimed a four-fer against Sri Lanka. His heroics helped India defend a modest total at the Wankhede Stadium.

He took the 4 wickets and conceded only 22 runs in his quota of four overs. Earlier, it was only Pragyan Ojha and Barinder Sran, who claimed 4 wickets in a match playing for India.

Batting first, India posted a modest total of 162 runs on the scoreboard. Thanks to Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda as the duo stitched a 68-run partnership for the 6th wicket when team India was struggling at 94/5.

India desperately needed a good start, particularly with the kind of performances the team Sri Lanka has put up in recent months.

Shivam Mavi gave India a perfect start as he clean-bowled Pathum Nissanka to claim his maiden wicket in the very first over of his spell. He then claimed the wicket of Dhananjaya De Silva in his second over. Mavi again struck twice in his second spell by taking the wickets of Hasaranga and Theekshana.

Other fast bowlers like Harshal Patel and Umran Malik supported the 24-year-old by taking wickets at regular intervals to keep the Sri Lankan team under pressure. However, Chamika Karunaratne smashed a couple of sixes to take the match to the final over. With 13 needed off the last 6 balls, Karunaratne gave his Sri Lanka a chance by hitting a six in the final over, but Azar Patel managed to restrict the Lankan batsman from scoring the required runs.

“Dream debut for Shivam Mavi the fabulous performance (sic),” wrote a user. “Superb Debut For #shivam Mavi,” tweeted another.

Check out the other reactions:

Shivam Mavi said – "I will call up my mother and family". (Yesterday after his performance on debut match) — Mdasim_bage (@MdasimB) January 4, 2023

Whatta way to start his international career 💙 sensational performance by debutant on his debut t20i match 22-4 (4) 🙌 #ShivamMavi #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/uJo0UYmk5E — Shivam Dubey (@ShivamDubey45) January 3, 2023

Virat Kohli's childhood coach said – "It was wonderful to see Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik in this fashion. This shows that the future is bright for Indian cricket. Both are going to be a superstar in the future". (To India news) — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 4, 2023