Shivani, Meghana rule the roost at Hyderabad District Swimming Selections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Gachibowli Stadium swimming team with their certificates.

Hyderabad: Shivani Karra and Meghana Nair clinched five gold medals each in the Sub-Junior and Junior Hyderabad District Swimming Selections held at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The selected swimmers will represent Hyderabad district in the upcoming 7th Inter-District Swimming Championship. Shivani bagged top honours in 50 mts backstroke, 100 mts backstroke, 50mts butterfly, 100mts butterfly and 200 mts individual medley.

Meanwhile, Meghana Nair clinched the yellow metal in 50 mts, 100 mts, 200 mts, 400 mts free style and 50 mts breaststroke. Shivani and Meghana train under Ayush Yadav, swimming coach at the Gachibowli Stadium. Gachibowli Stadium swimming team concluded the event with 63 medals which includes 22 gold, 24 silver and 17 bronze.

In Ranga Reddy district selections, Dithya Chowdary of Phoenix Swimming School, Nagole bagged four gold in 50 mts butterfly, 100 mts butterfly, 200 mts freestyle and 400 mts freestyle. She also won silver in the 50 mts freestyle event. Jardan Franklin and Kashyapi also impressed with five and three gold medals respectively.

Results: (Hyderabad District Gold) Shivani Karra: 50 mts backstroke (35.78 sec), 100 mts backstroke, 50mts butterfly, 100mts butterfly, 200 mts individual medley; Meghana Nair: 50 mts freestyle, 100 mts freestyle, 200 mts freestyle, 400 mts freestyle, 50 mts breaststroke; Dithya Chowdary: 50 mts butterfly, 100 mts butterfly, 200 mts freestyle and 400 mts freestyle.

