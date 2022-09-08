Shoaib Akhtar engages in banter with former Afghanistan Cricket Board executive

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:21 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Shoaib Akthar hits out at Afghanistan fans

Hyderabad: Shoaib Akhtar and Shafiq Stanikzai, former Chief Executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, have exchanged words over fans’ behavior at a cricket stadium in Sharjah. Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 1 run to reach the finals of the Asia Cup.

After losing the must-win match, Afghanistan fans were seen destroying seats and throwing them at Pakistani supporters. Afghan fans also expressed their fury by abusing fans after the match.

Expressing his displeasure over the incident, former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akthar took to Twitter to post the video of Afghanistan’s supporters turning violent. He also tagged the former Chief Executive of Afghanistan in the tweet.

“This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it’s supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport,” read a post by Shoaib Akthar.

This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

Responding to the tweet of Shoaib Akthar, Shafiq Stanikzai said, “You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and@iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat konation pe Mat lena.”

You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena https://t.co/JQTgzWBNqL — Shafiq Stanikzai (@ShafiqStanikzai) September 7, 2022

India will face off Afghanistan today in their last match of the Asia Cup.